

CTV Barrie





Brittany Ouellette couldn’t save the life of her friend as he overdosed on heroine.

She told her emotional story to a full room at The Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter on Thursday. She didn’t have a naloxone kit; he died on her lap.

“I couldn't save his life. I didn't have the nalaxone kit to be able to save his life,” she said.

It is horrific stories like this one that prompted the Orillia shelter to team up with several local charities and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

“The opioid crisis in Orillia is really prevalent. The more that we can get awareness out there the better that it is for everyone,” says Linda Goodall, executive director of Lighthouse.

Public health nurse Carolyn Jones explained to the packed house how to use the life-saving opioid antidote.

While the kits and training is a step in the right direction, the health unit says more needs to be done to address the root causes of the crisis.