Public helps nab three alleged impaired drivers
Three people were charged with impaired driving in three days after calls from concerned citizens in Muskoka.
On Friday at around 9 p.m., a member of the public called Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) about a vehicle that had been ditched off of Muskoka Road 169 near Redwood Road in Muskoka Lakes Township.
The caller stopped to assist yet became concerned about the person’s driving ability.
A 26-year-old Gravenhurst man faces impaired driving charges, possession of a prohibited device and failing to comply with several previous release orders.
He was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Wednesday.
A Saturday night fight brought police to end a dispute between two people travelling on Peninsula Road in Gravenhurst at around 10 p.m.
Police arrived and arrested a 60-year-old Huntsville man with impaired driving charges. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge February 20 to answer to his charges.
Lastly, at 2 a.m. Sunday, police received a call from a person who was expressing their concerns about someone’s ability to drive after leaving a get-together in Bracebridge.
OPP located and stopped the vehicle on Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst. They arrested a 47-year-old Gravenhurst woman with impaired driving offences. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge March 12 to answer to her charge.
Beyond the criminal charge, the consequences for impaired driving in the province of Ontario include a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound.
