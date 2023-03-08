Public Health takes action to ensure safe drinking water in Grey Bruce

Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is taking matters into its own hands after learning Public Health Ontario (PHO) doesn't plan to increase the number of water sample pick-up and drop-off locations and is considering eliminating existing drop-off sites.

In a release on Wednesday, GBPH stated it would consult with municipalities, businesses, and other partners to develop a local plan to ensure convenient access to PHO's free well water testing service for residents.

The plan would establish and service a network of water sample drop-off and pick-up sites within a 30-minute drive of any Grey Bruce household.

"Public Health Ontario's private drinking water testing program is a critical, high-demand service in Grey Bruce that helps to ensure the water our rural families, farmers, visitors, and others rely on is safe to consume," said GBPH Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra.

The health unit says the region's size and rural nature make it necessary to strategically place multiple locations throughout the region for residents to pick up water sample kits and drop off water samples.

The health unit said it plans to look into a courier service that could pick up water samples at several new drop-off locations in Grey Bruce and then transfer the samples to the PHO courier, which services hospitals in the area.

The Ontario Ministry of Health has expressed support for the health unit's plan to design a local solution, the release Wednesday noted.

GBPH plans to update residents as the local plan is developed.