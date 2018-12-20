

The Canadian Press





Officials in Halton Region are warning the public to take precautions after diagnosing a case of measles in the area.

They provided few details about the case, but shared a list of specific locations in which they say members of the public may have been exposed to measles.

The locations include the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Burlington, Ont., a Longo's grocery store location in Oakville, a Cogeco location in Burlington, the Amsterdam BrewHouse in Toronto, and Outlet Collection in Niagara on the Lake.

They say the window for possible exposure covers Dec. 13 to Dec. 17.

Anyone who's visited the locations during the five-day stretch is being encouraged to make sure their immunization records are up-to-date, consult a doctor if they are not, and watch for measles symptoms for up to 21 days after potential exposure.

Symptoms include a high fever, cold-like symptoms, sore eyes or sensitivity to light, small spots with a white centre on the inside of the mouth, and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health says measles is highly infectious and people must take precautions if they feel they've been exposed to the virus.