A public funeral was held for Kaden Young on Saturday morning, two weeks after his body was discovered by a fisherman.

“Today is basically about a celebration of life,” said Const. Paul Nancekivell with Dufferin OPP.

“They picked this church because it’s the largest church in Dufferin County that can accommodate a large number of people who want to come here and pay their respects to the family and help mourn.”

Young, 3, was swept away from his mother’s arms into the river near Grand Valley in February.

The loss of the boy sparked a massive search effort.

“Some days we had up to 500 searchers out there,” added Const. Nancekivell.

Penny Warner was one of the hundreds of people who helped search for the boy. She was on the bridge the day Kaden was found.

“It was kind of a tough day that day and this brings closure for everyone,” said Warner.

“Put an end to all the search efforts that were going on and I wanted to thank a lot of people for helping out.”

In a Facebook post, his mother wrote the funeral would be held on May 5 at the Compass Church in Mono.

With files from CTV Kitchener's Heather Senoran

A Vigil was held in Belwood on April 25, just days after the boy’s body was found.

Hundreds of people braved the wind and rain and lit candles in memory of the toddler.