

The Canadian Press





An Ontario judge is hearing that treatment meted out to a group of psychiatric patients decades ago amounted to torture.

More than two dozen patients of the maximum security Oak Ridge facility in Penetanguishene are suing the province and two doctors.

They want $25 million in various damages.

Among other things, the plaintiffs allege they were forced to consume mind-altering drugs and confined nude with others in a tiny windowless room.

As a result of their treatment, they claim they were left with severe and lasting psychological damage.

The government and doctors deny wrongdoing, saying the treatment was in line with medical science of the day.