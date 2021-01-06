BARRIE, ONT. -- Shelley Wilson has been a personal support worker (PSW) for nearly 30 years and runs her own business, supporting dozens of seniors in their homes across Simcoe County, and is growing concerned she isn't a priority to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Because I work in the community now and no longer in a nursing home setting, I'm afraid that I'm going to slip through the cracks."

One of Wilson's clients, 90-year-old Paul Sopuch, says it doesn't make any sense. "Well, I can't understand why they are bypassing her because she is very important, just like the frontline nurses. She visits many clients in their homes. She's very important," he says.

Phase one of the vaccine rollout is well underway, and although Wilson is a credited health-care worker, she feels left in the dark.

"I just think that it's awful because I am an essential worker, frontline worker. My clients need to know they are safe as well. Not being in a nursing home doesn't make them any less vulnerable," she states. Wilson must be tested for the virus every four to five days.

The PSW has contacted the Simcoe Muskoka health unit, local MPPs, MPs and the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre for guidance but says she has yet to hear back.

CTV News contacted the health minister's office for clarification and is waiting for a response.

Meanwhile, Wilson is losing faith in the process that has already cost her one client.

"They are afraid that I could carry this second strain and being self-employed, this is my livelihood," she adds.