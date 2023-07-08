Provincial police investigating fatal crash in Mono

A fire truck blocks the scene of a crash in the area of Mono on Sat. July 8, 2023 (Twitter: @OPP_CR). A fire truck blocks the scene of a crash in the area of Mono on Sat. July 8, 2023 (Twitter: @OPP_CR).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

  • Immigrant families wait longer to be reunited in Quebec than rest of Canada

    People hoping to reunite with family in Quebec through the Family Reunification Immigration Program are waiting longer than those elsewhere in the country, with additional delays stretching over a year or more. On average, it takes 24 to 26 months to have your immigration application processed in Quebec. That’s about 10-15 months longer than the rest of the country.

    A Quebec flag is seen in this file photo (Tony Webster / flickr.com)

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver