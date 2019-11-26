Cuts from the province are being felt at the municipal level, with the City of Barrie's largest service providers requesting more money to make up for the shortfall.

On Monday night, Barrie Police Services, the County of Simcoe and the Barrie Public Library presented their budgets to city council.

Each service provider is asking for an increase in city funds, in part because of cuts at the provincial level.

Barrie Police Services

As the city's largest service provider, Barrie police take up a quarter of the city's budget.

Chief Kimberley Greenwood is asking for $55,766,858 for the 2020 police budget, roughly 2.5-million-dollars, or 4.7 percent, more than last year.

Greenwood stated the extra money would be used for a combination of things, like new equipment, including a radio system upgrade, one-time costs associated with a move into the new emergency services hub on Fairview Road, and to make up almost a million dollars in cuts at the provincial level.

Referring to the provincial cuts, Mayor Jeff Lehman said, "It puts us in a difficult position. Especially with the police service, where we know there are pressures in the community, and we actually want to increase the level of service in policing."

County of Simcoe

The County of Simcoe is also asking for an increase in the budget, because of provincial cutbacks.

The County wants $24,942,000, roughly 2.4-million-dollars, or 10.6 percent, more than last year.

The general manager of corporate performance with the County of Simcoe, Trevor Wilcox, says seven out of the ten percent increase is because of cuts at the provincial level.

"Cuts that affect Ontario Works, children and community services, long-term care and also paramedic's services," he stated on Monday.

Barrie Public Library

The Barrie Public Library isn't immune to the provincial cuts either. It is asking for an extra $400,000 in next year's budget, which is a five percent increase from 2019.

Library CEO Lauren Jessop says the extra money is for salaries and benefits, added security at the downtown location, and for additional resources, particularly electronic ones.

"In terms of e-content, that's one area where we're really seeing a large increase in usage. People are accessing that content from home, while they're commuting, so we really need to put more funding there," said Jessop.

What's next

Mayor Jeff Lehman voiced his frustration with the provincial downloading on Monday. "It puts us in a difficult position. We're either cutting service or raising property taxes to compensate."

Councillors will have to make those choices when budget deliberations begin in December.