Province-wide fire ban in effect April 3
BARRIE -- The entire province will be under a total fire ban at midnight on Thursday.
"Social distancing can't be achieved when fighting grass and forest fires," tweeted Innisfil Fire Chief Tom Raeburn.
The provincial government is declaring a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario.
"Residents who live in an area with a restricted fire zone cannot have an outdoor fire," the province announced.
The provincial fire ban includes burning grass, debris and campfires.
Gas or a propane stove and portable liquid fuel or a gas stove that can be turned off easily are permitted for cooking or warmth.
The ban will remain in place until the COVID-19 pandemic no longer impacts the province's ability to respond to emergencies.