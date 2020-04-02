BARRIE -- The entire province will be under a total fire ban at midnight on Thursday.

"Social distancing can't be achieved when fighting grass and forest fires," tweeted Innisfil Fire Chief Tom Raeburn.

The provincial government is declaring a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario.

"Residents who live in an area with a restricted fire zone cannot have an outdoor fire," the province announced.

The provincial fire ban includes burning grass, debris and campfires.

Gas or a propane stove and portable liquid fuel or a gas stove that can be turned off easily are permitted for cooking or warmth.

The ban will remain in place until the COVID-19 pandemic no longer impacts the province's ability to respond to emergencies.