The Ontario government wants public feedback on the idea of expanding where alcohol is sold.

Alcohol is currently available at the Beer Store, LCBO locations and select grocery stores.

The government is considering selling beer, wine, spirits, and liquor at more locations, including big box stores, additional grocery stores, and convenience stores.

Anyone who is over the age of 19 can provide feedback online here until February 1, 2019.