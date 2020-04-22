BARRIE -- Ontario is expanding COVID-19 testing to every resident and worker in long-term care homes, as nearly 450 residents have died amid growing outbreaks in the province's facilities.

Provincial health officials have previously resisted calls for such widespread testing of asymptomatic people. But a new memo from the deputy ministers of health and long-term care, as well as the chief medical officer of health, tells public health units (PHUs) to develop plans for the extensive testing immediately.

"This point-in-time testing will enable homes, PHUs, and the province to better understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and inform future planning," the officials write.

Ontario's long-term care homes have been hardest hit by the spread of COVID-19, claiming the lives of 400 people, including 399 residents and one health-care worker, and leaving thousands more infected with the virus.

Locally, Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial hospital has already announced it is sending its COVID-19 testing teams directly to senior, retirement and nursing homes.

"We looked at the assessment centre and decided that there was a gap there. Individuals who would not be able to come to the centre because of illness or disability, or inability to ambulate; we were missing them," says OSMH Director of Integrated Care, Ryan Miller.

The OSMH teams have been to one retirement home so far, and three people have been tested. The tests take about 20 seconds to do and about a day to get the results back.

The provincial government has introduced new measures designed to limit the spread of the virus, including restricting nurses and personal support workers from being employed at more than one long-term care home for two weeks.

However, the government's approach to testing has been criticized as being too limited in scope. The province previously said only those who have come in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 carrier would be tested for the virus.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, roughly 10,000 staff and residents have been tested for the virus –10 percent of the total number of people living and working in the facilities.

Public health units are being told to prioritize homes that are experiencing outbreaks before moving to residences with no symptomatic residents or staff and can lean on local paramedic services to help increase their testing capabilities.

The ministry says details and timeline for implementation have yet to be shared with public health units.

Earlier this week, the province conceded that the outbreaks in Ontario's long-term care homes now make it difficult to predict the overall number of lives COVID-19 could ultimately take.

~With files from CTV Toronto's Collin D'Mello and The Canadian Press