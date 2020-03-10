Province to make job-finding easier for laid-off manufacturing workers
TORONTO -- Laid-off manufacturing workers will soon have an easier time accessing provincial job-finding support.
Starting in April 1, such workers won't have to search for a job for 26 weeks to qualify for a program called Second Career.
In addition, the workers can apply for the program no matter how long they had been working in the manufacturing or auto industry.
Second Career helps workers with retraining costs such as tuition, books and transportation.