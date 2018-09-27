

CTV Barrie





The Ontario government officially introduced legislation at Queen’s Park on Thursday regulating recreational marijuana.

The bill will allow those over 19 years of age to smoke cannabis wherever cigarette smoking is permitted.

“I believe there is going to be great businesses for everyone and everyone will benefit from this move,” said Eric Batters, Liquid Chrome assistant manager.

Jason Forgrave, a municipal law enforcement officer with the city of Barrie, said cannabis would be prohibited in the same places smoking tobacco is.

“The city of Barrie has two bylaws for smoking. One for workplaces and public spaces, so patios, restaurants, and taxi cabs,” explains Forgrave. “And the other for city-owned public spaces such as playgrounds, sports fields, and rec-centres.”

There are still plenty of unknowns with the legislation. Many businesses expect to see more changes to the rules down the road.