Province revises curriculum for Grade 10 students
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 6:50PM EDT
Grade 10 students will have a new curriculum for their career studies class this fall.
The province says a revised lesson plan for the mandatory course will include a greater focus on financial literacy and jobs in STEM.
Students will be asked to prepare a plan to fund their first year after high school, and to compare borrowing options such as provincial and federal student loans.
The Progressive Conservative government scrapped free tuition for low-income post-secondary students in January and made several student fees that were previously mandatory, such as those that fund campus organizations and clubs, optional.