

The Canadian Press





Grade 10 students will have a new curriculum for their career studies class this fall.

The province says a revised lesson plan for the mandatory course will include a greater focus on financial literacy and jobs in STEM.

Students will be asked to prepare a plan to fund their first year after high school, and to compare borrowing options such as provincial and federal student loans.

The Progressive Conservative government scrapped free tuition for low-income post-secondary students in January and made several student fees that were previously mandatory, such as those that fund campus organizations and clubs, optional.