Tree planters with the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority are planting row after row on Friday.

“The saying is keep calm and carry on, and that’s what we have to do,” said Rick Grillmayer, NVCA Manager of Forestry.

After a tree planting program was cancelled by the province, carrying on will be more difficult.

“I was profoundly disappointed,” Grillmayer said of the announcement.

The 50 Million Tree Program started in 2007 intending to plant 50 million trees by 2025, with 27 million planted to date.

Despite the program being cut, the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority and Forests Ontario say they plan to keep planting as much as possible and hope corporate sponsors will step in and help make up some of the lost government funds.