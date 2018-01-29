

CTV Barrie





The province has announced funding for the construction of several new schools across Simcoe County.

During a news conference on Monday morning, Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth revealed nearly $45 million, which will be used by both the Simcoe County District School Board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.

The SCDSB says they will use the money for new public elementary schools in Bradford, Oro-Medonte, and Wasaga Beach.

“The addition of three new elementary schools will allow us to accommodate students in areas which continue to experience growth and development,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The board will also use the money for two child care projects. Those spaces will be at Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil and Pine River Elementary School in Angus.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board is also getting a chunk of that money for a new school in Alliston and an expansion at Notre Dame Catholic School in Orillia.

Bradford will see the largest cash amount, getting about $12.1 million. Wasaga Beach gets almost $10.8 million, and Oro-Medonte will see just over $9 million.

Notre Dame will get almost $900,000 to add portables.

The SCDSB says it will be two to three years until schools are built.