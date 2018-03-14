

CTV Barrie





Municipalities in Simcoe County are getting a boost from the province to help them revitalize their “main streets.”

Ontario's Minister of Economic Development and Growth Steven Del Duca was in Midland on Wednesday to announce $1 million to fund projects in Simcoe County through the Main Street Revitalization Initiative.

The Town of Midland is eligible for $50,328 to help with the overhaul of sidewalks, pavement, pipes and flower beds.

“The challenge of course for a small community is the budget. It's an expensive project; $15 to $20 million is not a light lift for a small town. We have to make sure we have the dollars for it,” says Mayor Gord McKay.

Any municipality in Simcoe County can apply for the funding. County Warden and Penetanguishene Mayor Gerry Marshal says it can make all the difference for the smaller towns.

“Penetanguishene you know, 1 per cent in our budget is about $100,000. If we get $50,000, that's half a percent for us. It makes a difference,” says Marshal.

Penetanguishene will work on its main street this year, while Midland will get work started in 2019.