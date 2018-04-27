

CTV Barrie





The province has announced more than a million dollars in funding to create more affordable housing in Barrie.

Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth announced that the city will receive $1,512,772 on Friday afternoon. The money will be used to provide development charge rebates to developers who build rental units.

“As Barrie now has some of the highest rent prices in the country, it is vital that we continue to work with developers in order to ensure an adequate supply affordable housing that is suitable for all types of families and need,” Hoggarth said in a statement.

Developers will have to apply for the rebate through the City of Barrie.