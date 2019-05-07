

CTV Barrie





A state of emergency remains in effect for the Township of Muskoka Lakes on Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, water levels have receded about 2 to 4 centimetres on Lake Muskoka and the Moon River, and about 1 to 2 centimetres on Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph.

Floating debris in the water remains a concern. A navigation restriction remains in place.

Multiple roads are still closed in Bracebridge, but the situation has started to level off.

A Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians (DRAO) program has been activated in Minden and Kawartha Lakes.

Heavy rainfall and snowmelt over the past few weeks led to the severe flooding in the area.

The town had issued a state of emergency but has since lifted it.

Residents and businesses impacted by flooding have until September 4 to apply for assistance.