Protests planned at hospitals across Ontario, including RVH in Barrie

BARRIE, ONT. -

Protests against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine certificates will be occurring across the country Monday, including one at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie.

A group called Canadian Frontline Nurses have organized the series of protests to demonstrate their opposition of vaccine mandates.

In addition to RVH, four other hospitals across Ontario have been chosen, including Toronto, Ottawa, Sudbury and London.

Premier Doug Ford and many health officials have condemned the protests.

Similar protests in the past have seen healthcare workers and patients report incidences of harassment.

With files from the Canadian Press