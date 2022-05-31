Barrie anti-panhandling motion sparks protest at City Hall

'Let's Not Criminalize Poverty' read a handmade sign by one of the protestors at Barrie City Hall Monday night.

As councillors gathered in the Rotunda to debate a motion put forward by Counc. Mike McCann to draw up a bylaw to eradicate panhandling, approximately 50 people marched outside in protest.

'Housing Not Handcuffs' read a neon placard near the front door.

An Elizabeth Fry Society worker in a T-Shirt that stated 'Survival is not a Crime' spoke to CTV News.

"That poverty-related crime shouldn't be punished. We should actually be investing in social supports and services to actually help individuals instead of a punitive policy that is incredibly damaging to come of our most vulnerable neighbours," said the spokeswoman.

However, Dan O'Brien of Midland wrote to say he believes the protestors are misguided.

"Every major intersection in Barrie is plagued with panhandlers and beggars that have numerous established sources for housing, food and services provided by the community groups created to assist people in need.

"The only reason there appears to be panhandlers and beggars in Barrie is because there are guilt ridden, misinformed citizens willing to enable this conduct. We live out of town and cringe every time we must visit RVH for cancer treatment because the path is plagued with people begging for handouts," O'Brien said.

Ultimately, McCann withdrew the motion and there's no indication that it will be tabled again in the few weeks left before the summer hiatus.