

CTV Barrie





The OPP is investigating the entry and illegal occupation of the Cultural Healing Centre in the Wahtaw Mohawk territory.

The Grassroots People of Wahta posted on Twitter this afternoon their actions are in response to the federal government and the undermining of the traditional governing systems of the Wahta Mohawk Territory.

Officers say there is no threat to public safety beyond the area contained by police.

A portion of Muskoka Road 38 is closed west of Bala between Wahta Roads 3 and 5.

The OPP and its provincial liaison team are at the scene working with organizers of the occupation to try and mediate.