BARRIE -- Demonstrators gathered at Queen's Park on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the proposed changes to the Autism Funding Program in Ontario.

On Feb. 6, 2019, the Ford government announced a cap on the amount families would receive for autism therapy, among other changes that enraged thousands of parents and advocates who said the amounts would not be nearly enough to cover proper levels of therapy.

Protesters are now calling on Children, Community and Social Services Minister Todd Smith, who took the file over from Lisa McLeod, to speed up the process of reintroducing needs-based funding.

Angela Brandt, with the Ontario Autism Coalition, says some parents are taking desperate measures to support their children living with autism who require therapy.

"A lot of families are going bankrupt, they're selling their homes, they're remortgaging, they're cashing in their RSPs, and that's the privileged families. A lot of families don't have those options, so they're just going without, and their children aren't getting what they need."

Organizers say the delay has left more than 24,000 children and young adults on a waitlist for provincial funding.