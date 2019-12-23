TORONTO -- Toronto police say protesters dumped manure in front of Premier Doug Ford's constituency office on Sunday.

They say the incident happened at around noon in the west-end suburb of Etobicoke.

Investigators say they responded to a call about the incident, but nobody's filed a police report.

No charges have been laid.

A statement from the premier's office says that if a response is what the protesters are looking for, they're not getting one from Ford.

The statement wished the protesters a Merry Christmas and says the government hopes the protesters have a more productive new year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2019.