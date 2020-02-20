BARRIE -- Conservative leadership hopeful, Peter MacKay, made a campaign stop in Barrie on Thursday.

Dozens of supporters and a few protesters showed up at PIE Wood Fired Pizza Joint on Lakeshore Drive around the dinnerhour to greet the former attorney general and minister of justice.

Outgoing Conservative Leader, Andrew Scheer, announced in December he would vacate the position after losing the federal election on Oct. 21 to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

MacKay has been out of the political scene since 2015 when the conservatives lost the election. The 54-year-old announced his intentions to run for the leadership late last month.

The conservative party will choose its new leader on June 27 in Toronto.