Protecting your PIN during shopping season

A simple purchase at a Collingwood store nearly cost the buyer an extra $1,000.

The incident began when a woman recently purchased an item using a debit/credit card at a local store.

One of the suspects distracted the cashier while the second suspect looked over the victim's shoulder to obtain her personal identification number (PIN).

This type of fraud is commonly referred to as shoulder surfing.

When the woman returned to her car with her purchases, one of the suspects distracted her while the second suspect entered the car and rummaged through her purse, grabbing her debit and credit cards.

Once the desired cards were obtained, the pair ran away from the area. They took the cards to an ATM where they tried twice to obtain $1000, but to no avail.

The victim had realized her cards were missing and cancelled both cards before any withdrawals were made.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information that may help identify the suspects is asked to call Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave an anonymous tip online or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).