Prosecutor sentenced for fixing traffic tickets to please officer boyfriend
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 12:08PM EDT
TORONTO -- A judge has given a York Region prosecutor a three-month conditional sentence for fixing traffic tickets.
The judge had found Caterina Petrolo guilty of breach of trust and attempted obstruction of justice.
Evidence was that Petrolo committed the offences to please her boyfriend, an officer with York Regional Police.
Petrolo will be under house arrest for the first two months.