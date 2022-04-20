Proposed phosphorus recycling facility in Holland Marsh gets boost from province

The Ontario government announced a $24 million investment over the next three years to support a plan to build a facility in the Holland Marsh to reduce phosphorus pollution that flows into the Holland River and Lake Simcoe.

"This is an absolute game-changer for the health of Lake Simcoe and its entire watershed," said Dave Neeson, Township of Georgina councillor.

On Wednesday, the province said according to York Region the proposed facility would aim to lessen phosphorous runoff from the wastewater treatment process by up to 40 per cent, removing roughly five tonnes per year.

"This will improve the ecological health of Lake Simcoe, protect access to safe, clean drinking water, and support economic and recreation opportunities in the region," a release issued Wednesday reads.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Councillor Jonathan Scott has been pushing the government to come up with a solution to the phosphorus pollution problem.

"This project is crucial for the health of the watershed, its ecosystems, and the economic drivers of our region," the Ward 2 councillor said.

Scott called the phosphorus recycling facility the "single largest project ever proposed to reduce phosphorous runoff into the watershed."

The announcement also came as welcome news for local Growers.

"For over a decade, the agriculture producers in the Holland Marsh have been working to reduce their impact," said Quinton Woods, chair of the Holland Marsh Growers.

The federal government had already committed $16 million towards the estimated $40 million project.

The facility is proposed by York Region to be built on the Holland River between Bradford and King. The exact location has yet to be decided.