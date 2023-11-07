BARRIE
    • Property search for new school to replace aging Alliston high school continues

    Plans for a new school to replace an aging Banting Memorial High School remain in limbo as the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) continues its search for a suitable site after the town council declined its proposal to build on a heritage property.

    The Alliston school is the oldest secondary school in Simcoe County, and replacing it has been a top capital priority for the SCDSB since 2015.

    Two years ago, the province approved $41.5 million in funding for a replacement school with space for nearly 1,300 students.

    New Tecumseth town council opted for the replacement school to be constructed on the existing site, citing the advantages of pre-existing infrastructure and local engagement, but the board called that option a setback.

    The board noted an extensive review and third-party consultation revealed the existing school site was not suitable because of several factors, including:

    • Students would lose programming and amenities during construction;
    • Disruption to the community and neighbouring residents from lengthy road closures, increased construction traffic, and parking restrictions;
    • Safety concerns related to accommodating over 1,500 students on an active construction site for multiple years and
    • Limited flexibility for future growth due to the small, irregular shape of the site.

    Instead, the board wanted the Banting Homestead property for its new school for various reasons, including its size and location, accessibility to residential areas, its unique opportunity to enhance the Sir Frederick Banting legacy, the ability and its financial viability.

    The town voted against the proposal and declined the school board's request to build the replacement school on the homestead property at a council meeting in September.

