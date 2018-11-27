

CTV Barrie





Highway 50 through Caledon was closed for several hours on Tuesday while firefighters battled a blaze at a residence located north of Bolton along the highway.

Caledon Fire crews say the fire spread to outbuildings, vehicles, an RV and a workshop located on the property around 11:30 a.m.

The highway had to be closed northbound at Castlederg Side Road and southbound at McCauley Drive for safety reasons.

Officials reopened the highway shortly after 2 p.m.

No one was injured, and there is no damage estimate at this time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.