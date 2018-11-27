Featured
Property fire forces Highway 50 to be closed for hours
Flames and smoke fill the air as fire erupts at a residence in Caledon on Highway 50 on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 (Police Handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 1:07PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 27, 2018 4:34PM EST
Highway 50 through Caledon was closed for several hours on Tuesday while firefighters battled a blaze at a residence located north of Bolton along the highway.
Caledon Fire crews say the fire spread to outbuildings, vehicles, an RV and a workshop located on the property around 11:30 a.m.
The highway had to be closed northbound at Castlederg Side Road and southbound at McCauley Drive for safety reasons.
Officials reopened the highway shortly after 2 p.m.
No one was injured, and there is no damage estimate at this time.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.