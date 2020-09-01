BARRIE, ONT. -- Dunlop Street in Barrie will close to motorists once again; only this time, it's not because of road construction.

"We will be providing a memorable opportunity for people to come down and enjoy the new streetscape," explained Kelly McKenna, Barrie Downtown Business Association Executive Director.

A new plan by the city and the downtown BIA, called Open Air Dunlop Street Project, will open the popular section of road from Mulcaster to Bayfield streets for pedestrians only.

Barrie city council gave the pilot project the green light with the hopes of putting dollars back into the local economy.

The trial run will coincide with the province's Cultural Days over four Saturdays from September 26 to October 25, extending the patio season.

For downtown businesses impacted by the pandemic and construction, it's a welcome opportunity.

"We want to bring as many people as we can to the downtown core," said Colin Johnson, North Country and Donaleigh's Irish Public House general manager. "Turning the streets into a pedestrian walkway is a great way to bring people down here."