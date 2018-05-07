

CTV Barrie





Fifteen months after Mandy Thompson wandered from her north-end Barrie home, a program has been launched to help find missing vulnerable people.

Project Lifesaver will see first responders equipped with kits, which can track bracelets worn by vulnerable people through a unique radio frequency.

“When you have a missing family member it can be extremely frustrating. We're happy to have it and if it helps bring people home that much quicker that's wonderful,” says Barrie police Sgt. Jason Frye.

During a demonstration of the gear, an officer equipped with the bracelet went into hiding. Search and rescue crews were able to track the officer to the basement of Georgian Mall.

Local businesses helped organizers raise more than $30,000 to get Project Lifesaver Simcoe off the ground.

“If someone does wander off we find them within minutes, safely and get them returned to their families,” says Lori Martin, co-founder of Project Lifesaver.

When Thompson went missing from her Barrie home on Feb. 3, 2017, police searched all the spots the senior had wander to in the past. Officials spent more than a week trying to find her, but nothing.

Thompson’s remains were found on Feb. 27, more than a year after she went missing, at a golf course just outside of Barrie.

Officials hope Project Lifesaver will prevent other families from having to endure what the Thompsons went through.

“It touched home with everybody. It was a local story and people understood that story and you could explain to them this could've helped that,” says Todd Tuckey, a local business owner.

Anyone who wants to enroll someone in Project Lifesaver can call 249-888-0249 or head to the program’s website for more information.