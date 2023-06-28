Program to protect vulnerable residents expands with Alzheimer's Society

A program designed to protect vulnerable individuals is expanding as the duo who introduced it hands it over to the Alzheimer's Society of Simcoe County.

Project Lifesaver is a tracking device worn by those who tend to wander.

"They are FM-transmitted bracelets, and they work in conjunction with the receiver that the police services house, and when someone goes missing, we're able to go out and find them with the receivers," explained Kris Hughston.

After five years leading the program, Hughston and Darren Buck turned it over to the Alzheimer's Society in Barrie on Wednesday.

"We already educate individuals around things they can do to help an individual from wondering or being lost [or] if you identify someone who is lost how to communicate with them and how to reach out to emergency services.

So this becomes one more key resource along the continuum of services we already provide," said Alzheimer's Society in Barrie CEO Ann-Marie Kungl.

The bracelets have a one-time $500 fee and are suitable for vulnerable Simcoe County residents of any age, including seniors with dementia, those on the autism spectrum, or anyone with a mental health condition.

The tracking device is something Paul Thompson said he wished was around when his mother disappeared in 2017.

"If she would have had the bracelet, we would have been able to get her back right away," he said.

His mother, 72-year-old Mandy Thompson, suffered from dementia and wandered away from her home. Her remains were found one year later at a nearby golf course following an exhaustive search.

"The fact that she didn't have that bracelet, and she was able to stay that step ahead of us. Unfortunately, she succumbed to the weather elements," Thompson said.

Police say the program could significantly impact future searches for missing people.

"It is a valuable tool to us. Anything that helps us reunite a missing person with their family, we are certainly looking to leverage and use to our advantage," said Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston.

Marion Taylor was the first person to participate in the Simcoe County program, which her daughter said offers reassurance.

"It took away all that anxiety and that fear. It gave us the peace of mind to know that she was okay, that she would be okay, even though we check on her on a daily basis," Taylor said.

Complete information on Project Lifesaver is available online or by contacting the Alzheimer's Society in Barrie.