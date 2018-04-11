

CTV Barrie





Horrifying images of crash and crime scenes are being used to educate teenagers about the deadly consequences of drug use, alcohol and distracted driving.

Barrie coroner Dr. Robert Gabor met with students from Barrie North Collegiate on Wednesday. His hope is to save lives.

“The most difficult thing I’ve ever done is ask a parent for their dead child from out of their arms,” he told them.

His message is part of a new initiative between Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and emergency services called Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth or P.A.R.T.Y.

Melinda Wasylyk also shared her story of how she nearly lost her life in a car crash seven years ago.

“I was in a coma for nine months,” she says. “Do not drink and drive. Be careful.”

Moved by the pictures and emotional stories shared, some students say the message is sinking in.

“I am very lucky and I almost take my life for granted, so maybe to see that happen it almost makes me feel like I want to do something because every little bit helps,” says Kiera Bertram.

The program continues with sessions at RVH twice a month for high school students and leadership groups.