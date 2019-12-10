BARRIE -- One person has been seriously injured after a pickup truck, and a truck carrying produce crashed at Line 3 and Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte.

The crash happened on Monday evening. Emergency crews say the southbound pickup and the westbound produce-truck collided at the intersection. The large truck rolled onto its side and split open, spilling potatoes, onions, apples and other vegetables onto the road.

Oro-Medonte Acting Deputy Fire chief Scott Andrew tells CTV News the driver of the pickup truck became trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated. He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the produce truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Old Barrie Road, between Lines 2 and 4, is closed, and Line 3 between Sideroad 15 & 16 W and Bass Lake Side Road W is also closed.

Emergency crews say the roads will likely remain closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.