Procession for fallen officers at 9 a.m.

A procession will be held this morning to bring home two South Simcoe Police Service officers killed in the line of duty.

The procession for Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup will leave the Office of the Chief Coroner in Toronto at 9 a.m., travel north on Keele Street to Highway 401, west on 401, then north on Highway 400 to Barrie.

Police cruisers from South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police will form the escort.

Members of the public, media and emergency services partners are invited to pay their respects and watch the procession from overpasses and other safe locations.

There will be a full police funeral for the officers together.

Details will be released when they become available.