Pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for ceasefire during rally in Barrie

Demonstrators in Barrie took to Georgian Mall on Saturday to press their call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Around 50 protestors urged people to stand in solidarity with Palestinians in the Middle East and rethink their Christmas celebrations as violence continues to escalate.

"Nothing is normal, and Christmas being a big part of normal also plays a part in that," said Fatima Mohamed, who participated in the Saturday demonstrations. "I don't eat no more, I don't sleep no more, my kids are feeling not normal."

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war to destroy Hamas, and more than 53,000 have been wounded, according to health officials in Gaza.

Despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has vowed to keep up the fight until Hamas is destroyed.

But demonstrators urge that they won't rest until a permanent ceasefire is implemented.

"I know that it breaks the heart of God, and so, as a Christian, it breaks my heart as well," said Krysta Szkarlat. "Palestinians bear the image of God, and their lives are valuable and worthy."

Similar rallies occurred in cities nationwide on Saturday, including in Toronto, where hundreds gathered downtown.