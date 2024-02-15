Prize scams are the current trend in Midland area

Prize scams on the rise in South Georgian Bay communities.

Provincial police have responded to several calls where the alleged prizewinner is notified of the 'win' only to be told that they have to provide money or gift cards up front to collect the prize - which never existed in the first place.

How to protect yourself

If you win, it's free! You are not required to pay upfront fees to collect winnings.

The only way to participate in any foreign lottery is to go to the country of origin and purchase a ticket in person. A ticket cannot be purchased on your behalf.

Beware of counterfeit cheques claiming to be part of your winnings.

Never give out personal information over the phone, no matter whom the caller claims to represent.

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please contact the Canadian Anti‐Fraud Centre at 1‐888‐495‐8501 or report online.

Learn more tips and tricks for protecting yourself.

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. If not a victim, report it to the CAFC anyway.