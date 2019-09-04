Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met with support and hecklers during a campaign-style stop in Owen Sound on Wednesday.

While the federal election campaign hasn't officially begun, Trudeau made it clear the liberals are ramping up for the October election.

The prime minister met with local business owners to discuss expanding broadband internet service in rural areas.

He also made a stop at liberal candidate Michael Den Tandt's campaign office to show his support. "The prime minister cares about our area, about the people who live here, about our neighbours, and he is putting his money where his mouth is in terms of his own time," Den Tandt said.

Conservative Larry Miller has held the riding of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound for the past five terms, but in January he announced he would retire at the end of his term. Ready in his wake is conservative candidate Alex Ruff who started working on his campaign months ago.

Protestors followed Trudeau all day with issues that ranged from Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women to poverty and abortion.

"It's democracy in action," said Owen Sound resident, Helen Johnstone.

Also running in the local federal election are Green Party candidate, Danielle Valiquette and NDP candidate Chris Stephen.