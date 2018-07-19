Campers at Tim Hortons Memorial camp north of McDougall got a special surprise on Thursday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid them a visit.

“We’re thrilled,” said the Manager of the camp, Gillian Crouse. “I think this is the first time a prime minister has ever visited one of our camps, and we are happy to be a part of it. “

About 1200 campers between the ages of 12 and 16 from across Canada head to the camp each summer, free of charge.

After shaking hands and signing autographs for some of the campers, Trudeau headed for the water with a paddle.

14-year-old Jonah Hart from Saint John’s Newfoundland never expected he would wind up in a canoe with the prime minister.

“I asked him how long he has been canoeing for,” said Hart after the memorable ride. “Forty years. Forty years he’s been canoeing.”

Trudeau didn't speak to the media at this stop in Parry Sound but he did offer campers some paddling tips of his own before leaving.

“We know that coming to camp gives campers new opportunities,” said Crouse. “It’s an opportunity for them to learn about themselves. It’s also an opportunity for them to create memories that are going to last a lifetime and I think,” she smiled “this is one of those memories that is not going to be erased anytime soon.”

When asked what he would tell his parents back home, Hart replied “they will never believe me. Never believe me.”

The young camper was given the opportunity to call home and tell his parents what happened at camp today. He said his mother was crying she was so happy.