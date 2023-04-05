Prime Minister Trudeau makes announcement in Alliston

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Alliston on a tour across the GTA today.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit with workers at an automotive manufacturing plant in Alliston.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement on the latest federal budget measures, focusing on its support of the plant workers, as well as the federal government’s efforts to build a cleaner economy.

Later this afternoon, Trudeau will participate in a town hall meeting with post-secondary students in Whitby.