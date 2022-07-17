Pride festivals continue throughout Central Ontario

Muskoka Pride kicked off their week-long celebrations with their third annual rainbow road tour Sunday.

"It's something we started during the pandemic when we couldn't hold parades and large-scale events, and we quite enjoyed it, so we're going through a drive around Lake Muskoka," says Muskoka Pride Board Member Shawn Forth.

Around 15 cars took part in the three and half hour tour, driving through 3 municipalities and four towns. It's the first of many events for the week.

"Tomorrow, we're doing flag raisings in all seven municipalities. We have some film festivals happening, three drag shows scheduled," Forth adds.

Forth says they're excited to host in-person events again after holding it virtually the last two years. Muskoka Pride started in 2009 and has grown tremendously ever since.

"It's been amazing as a long-time Muskoka resident to be able to see the celebration of Pride open and visible in our communities," says Forth.

As Muskoka Pride is just getting started, Collingwood Pride wrapped up its first-ever in-person Pride weekend.

It has been in the works since 2019 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

"You could feel the energy and the love that was being shared by everyone and the tears; you could see it in everyone's eyes; it was really moving," says Collingwood Pride Executive Director John Miller.

Miller says they're planning to go even bigger and better next year.

"We're looking to maybe do a 1000-person concert on one of the nights," he says.

But until then, Miller says they're just going to take in the weekend's success.

"The drag queens need to go to bed," Miller jokes.

Muskoka Pride will host events all week long in various towns throughout the region. They will wrap things up with their annual Pride Parade and festival held in Bracebridge next Sunday.