BARRIE -- Hold off before you fill up, prices at the pumps will plummet yet again.

Gas prices will be the lowest we’ve seen in more than a decade on Saturday, according to gas expert Dan McTeague.

Prices will drop another 10 cents to an average of 82.9 cents a litre in most places, he posted to social media. This after a 10 cent drop that happened on Wednesday.

Today, gas prices in the Barrie area are sitting at around 90.9 cents a litre.