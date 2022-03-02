Prices at the pumps will jump 7 cents overnight and continue to climb

It doesn't matter where you are or where you are going; it's going to cost you more to get there as gas prices at the pumps soar to record levels.

If you think Wednesday's prices ranging from $1.59 in Orillia to $1.63 on Highway 11 are high, get ready for a shocker tomorrow.

"Tomorrow, we are going up seven cents a litre. That will push most gas stations tomorrow morning to $1.66," said Dan McTeague, the Canadians for Affordable Energy president.

McTeague said we'll likely see another penny increase at the pumps on Saturday and again on Sunday.

The record-breaking prices will certainly affect the wallets of many. Drivers filling up expressed frustration and concern about when rising prices at the pumps would stop.

"Holy crap. This is crazy," said Al Boucquey, while filling up in Gravenhurst. "There's nothing you can do about it. You can complain and hope that makes us feel better, but you know it is what it is. It is the state of the world with everything that's going on."

McTeague said the ongoing war in Ukraine is a significant factor in the price hike.

But he also noted a domestic issue that's just as influential.

"We don't have enough oil being produced in Canada or the United States or around the world, and we certainly don't have enough pipeline to get it to markets that desperately need it. So as long as Canadians continue to turn their backs and think nothing of pipelines, well, they are going to end up paying for it as they are now."

McTeague said he expects the increases at the pumps to continue in the weeks ahead, just as more drivers hit the roads heading back into the workplace.