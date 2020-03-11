BARRIE -- It's a good day to fill up on gas, with prices dropping as low as 85.9 cents a litre in some places, according to a gas expert.

Prices at the pumps dropped 10 cents a litre overnight, which gas Guru Dan McTeague called "historic."

In the Barrie area, the average price at the pump is sitting around 90.9 cents a litre on Wednesday.

McTeague posted to social media that gas prices will increase by one-cent a litre on Thursday and then drop by two-cents on Friday.

There are several reasons for the decrease in gas prices, including the global spread of Covid-19 and because Saudi Arabia and its allies are in conflict with Russia.