

CTV Barrie





Prices at the pumps across the province are expected to jump on April 1.

Drivers in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and New Brunswick will pay at least ten-cents more per litre next month.

According to Gasbuddy.com, consumers in those provinces will be handing over five-cents more per litre as of April 1, when the government’s carbon tax kicks in.

The prices will go up again several days later because of seasonal price changes to deal with higher summertime demand.