Prices at the pumps on the rise
A motorist reaches for the pump at a gas station in Toronto on Thursday, February 24, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Dell)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 1:07PM EDT
Prices at the pumps across the province are expected to jump on April 1.
Drivers in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and New Brunswick will pay at least ten-cents more per litre next month.
According to Gasbuddy.com, consumers in those provinces will be handing over five-cents more per litre as of April 1, when the government’s carbon tax kicks in.
The prices will go up again several days later because of seasonal price changes to deal with higher summertime demand.