

CTV Barrie





Gas prices are expected to jump over the next 24 hours.

After motorists have enjoyed fuel at prices under a buck for weeks, Gas Buddy’s Dan McTeague says the discounted gas will end at midnight.

“The fire sale of gasoline came to a dramatic conclusion last evening with an announcement from the refineries,” he says. “They are jacking it up 6.2 cents per litre, add your HST, you are rounding off at 7 cents per litre.”

McTeague says we should expect more increases in April because of the federal carbon tax, and the more expensive summer blend fuel.