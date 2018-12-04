Going green in the kitchen is going to cost you.

According to a report released on Tuesday by Canadian universities and colleges, pricey produce is predicted in the New Year.

While the cost to eat healthy jumps, foods like meat and fish are expected to drop for the first time in a decade.

Experts say there are fewer people are eating meat, three-million Canadians consider themselves vegetarian.

Experts suggest shoppers buy produce in season and buy local to keep costs at a minimum.