Bracebridge and Huntsville OPP have arrested and charged four people accused of prescription fraud in Muskoka.

Officers say the fraudsters managed to obtain hundreds of prescription opioids by submitting fake prescriptions on Wednesday and Thursday at pharmacy's in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge.

The suspects, all from the Toronto-area, made a final attempt to gain more prescription drugs when they were apprehended by police.

The four accused faces multiple charges.